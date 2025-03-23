Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 11,831 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,435,000 after buying an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,217,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,768,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,587,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $251,020.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,587 shares in the company, valued at $105,620,058.57. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,369,165 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $173.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

