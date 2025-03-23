47,769 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,834.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 1,275,475 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $24,083,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 611,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $6,834,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.5 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.