Zerebro Price Hits $0.0343 (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Zerebro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zerebro has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zerebro has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zerebro

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,964,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official website is zerebro.org. Zerebro’s official message board is warpcast.com/zerebro. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro.

Zerebro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,964,004.297297 with 978,795,624.09458 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.03394073 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $8,907,427.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

