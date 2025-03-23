Staika (STIK) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Staika (STIK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Staika token can currently be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00006204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Staika has a market capitalization of $208.62 million and $20.64 million worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Staika has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84,242.51 or 0.99757312 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,704.98 or 0.99244395 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staika

Staika launched on July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. Staika’s official website is staika.io. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official.

Buying and Selling Staika

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,901.29860579 with 47,010,420.66650579 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 5.24007161 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $16,073,628.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using U.S. dollars.

