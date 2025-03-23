Sciencast Management LP Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $144.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.62.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

