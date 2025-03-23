Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,690,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,154,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 175,789 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 94,610 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

