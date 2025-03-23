Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $111,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,833,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after purchasing an additional 431,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.35 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.