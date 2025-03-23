Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Reduced by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,398 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,592 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,772,000 after purchasing an additional 845,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,382,000 after purchasing an additional 453,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,378,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $130.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

