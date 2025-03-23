Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

