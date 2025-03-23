FCA Corp TX Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 976,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 533,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 159,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

