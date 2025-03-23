Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,424 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial makes up about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $33,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

