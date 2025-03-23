FCA Corp TX Buys Shares of 1,000 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average is $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

