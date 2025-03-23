TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 2,822 Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSB. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 904.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSB opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

