Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 721,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $49,188,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,436. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,908 in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

