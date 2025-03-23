Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 104.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of EQT by 36.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EQT by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of EQT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $52.89 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

