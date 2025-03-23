Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $237,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $131.57 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.76 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $158.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,904,937.50. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

