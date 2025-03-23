Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.99 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $118.27 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

