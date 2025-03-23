Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.15 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.83.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

