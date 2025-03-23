7,234 Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Bought by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Franklin Covey stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Stories

