Bridge City Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovex International during the third quarter worth about $2,383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Innovex International during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVX. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Innovex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVX opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.83. Innovex International, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $25.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. Innovex International had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter.

Innovex International Profile

(Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.