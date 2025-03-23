Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. KBC Group NV grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,644,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 target price on Napco Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.59. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Stories

