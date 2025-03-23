Cedar Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $21,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,698,817 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 693,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 562,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,895,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,919,000.

BATS:ESGV opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $109.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.2668 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

