Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $5,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

