Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 2,663 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,998,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,194,000 after purchasing an additional 677,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 160,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 462,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

