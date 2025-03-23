Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases 6,860 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 952.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 7.8 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.