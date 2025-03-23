M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,190 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $115.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

