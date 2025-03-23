M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,148 Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.32. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

