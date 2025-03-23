Del Sette Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,174,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,924,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,715.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 205,338 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,247,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,447,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $57.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

