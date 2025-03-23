Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMFL. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

BATS OMFL opened at $53.32 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

