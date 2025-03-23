iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,277,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,804,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,549,000 after buying an additional 78,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $107.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $98.51 and a 12-month high of $115.88.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

