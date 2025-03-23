Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $70.96 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

