Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Acquired by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 694.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

NYSE:BBAR opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $25.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

(Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.