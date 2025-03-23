12,500 Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Acquired by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,436.16. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,210.12. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,071,206 shares of company stock valued at $46,758,181. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

