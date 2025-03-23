Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.39 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

