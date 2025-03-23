Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Stock Price Up 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) rose 15.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Graphano Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.42.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

Further Reading

