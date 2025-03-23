Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

