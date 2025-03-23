Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Urbanfund Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

