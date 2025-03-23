China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Trading Up 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 1,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

China Merchants Port Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

