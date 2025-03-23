iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $203.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

