Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,829 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,709,000 after purchasing an additional 713,608 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,916,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7,076.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 456,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after buying an additional 449,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,075,000 after buying an additional 349,613 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

