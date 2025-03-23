Napatree Capital LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Napatree Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

