Napatree Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Napatree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 769,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,936,000 after purchasing an additional 170,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 678,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,026,000 after buying an additional 171,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 705.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after buying an additional 377,999 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 118,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $119.90.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.