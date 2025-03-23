iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,164,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $369.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

