Napatree Capital LLC Buys 91 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM opened at $191.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $169.17 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. The trade was a 7.99 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.