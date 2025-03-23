Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 1,023 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,631,000 after buying an additional 4,300,472 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $9,043,000. Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,023,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,751,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

