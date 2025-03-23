Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,456 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $58,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,563. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

