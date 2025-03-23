17,000 Shares in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Purchased by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the third quarter worth $102,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,594,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Delcath Systems stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 338.16% and a negative net margin of 150.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Delcath Systems Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

