Simplify Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 320.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR opened at $5.21 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

JSPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Jasper Therapeutics Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

