Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,925 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COO opened at $81.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

