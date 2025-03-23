Simplify Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.61 Million in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 385,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,000. ADMA Biologics accounts for about 0.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 527,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

